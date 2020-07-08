Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Barfi' Won THESE Awards And Accolades

In 2012, Anurag Basu’s Barfi changed the way the audiences looked at movies in the face of Indian cinema. The Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Barfi is considered as one of the best and classic movies ever made in the Bollywood industry. The movie reportedly made ₹1.75 billion, worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year. From the performances to the plot of the movie, everything about the movie was perfect. Here are the awards won by Barfi. Read ahead to know more-

Barfi’s awards and accolades

Barfi was selected for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination at the 85th Academy Awards. Barfi received a total of thirteen nominations at the 58th Filmfare Awards, out of which it won seven awards. Barfi received a total of twenty-three nominations at the 19th Screen Awards, out of which it won nine awards. Barfi swept eight awards out of the nine nominations it received at the 14th Zee Cine Awards.

Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor Male award at various award functions for his performance in the movie. All the Best Actor Female awards went to Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her par-excellent performance in Barfi. Ileana D’Cruz also won awards in the category of Best Female Debut and Best Supporting Character for her performance in the movie. Barfi also won awards for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Music Director, at many award functions.

The plot of Barfi was very unusual and something that the Indian audience had never experienced before on the big screen. The story of the movie revolves around the life of an optimistic, street-smart, charming young man who was born deaf and mute, Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor). In desperate need of money, Barfi kidnaps Jhilmil Chatterjee (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), unaware of her autism. When things don’t go as planned, Barfi tries to get rid of Jhilmil but little does he know that God has other plans for him. The way the story of the movie is made teaches people the true meaning of love and proves that it has no language.

