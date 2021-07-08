Priyanka Chopra Jonas Drools Over Husband Nick's Workout And Dapper Suited-up Looks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has several projects lined up, due to which she has been living miles away from her husband Nick Jonas for a while. However, the distance does not matter to the Desi Girl as she keeps cheering for her husband via social media. Priyanka was recently seen drooling over Nick Jonas on his latest brand endorsement video on Instagram. The video gave the singer's fans a glimpse of his workout and a suit-up look.

Priyanka Chopra drools over Nick Jonas' latest post

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram to drop a paid collaboration video with a glucose level measuring device company. In the video, the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle actor was first seen working out with a punching bag. He fashioned a sleeveless hoodie with pair of shorts. The next scene had Nick Jonas, all suited up, walking on the poolside of his house. He donned a rusty pantsuit with cream coloured printed shirt. Priyanka Chopra reacted to the video with a drooling face emoticon.

Nick Jonas misses his wife Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra has several films lined up, including Citadel, Matrix 4, and Text For You. Her projects have been keeping her away from her California home. On the other hand, Nick Jonas has been touring with his brothers for their band Jonas Brothers. As he missed his wife, the Cool singer posted a photo with Priyanka on June 14, 2021. In the caption, he wrote, "Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my ❤️". The Sky Is Pink actor reacted to the post and wrote, "I miss u my love".

Priyanka Chopra reunites with her furry friend

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with her pet dog, Diana. Priyanka, who is a dog lover, reunited with her pet as she wrote in her caption, "Reunion ❤️ #quarantinelife". Priyanka posted the photo from London, where she is currently filming. She was seen sitting on a white couch as she smiled while adoring Diana. Priyanka rescued Diana from the streets of Atlanta. Priyanka also owns two other dogs named Panda and Gino.

IMAGE: PTI

