Priyanka Chopra Jonas Having A 'glam Time' On The White Tiger Set

Priyanka Chopra Jonas one of the most popular face around the globe with her work in Bollywood as well as Hollywood industry. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, after a long gap from Bollywood. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming Hindi film, The White Tiger. Check out her glamorous look from the shooting of the film.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on set

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is shooting her upcoming film The White Tiger in the capital city, Delhi. During her late-night shoots for the film, the actor treated her fans with several pictures. Many fans have been eagerly waiting to know details about the movie. Priyanka posted the pictures on her official handles. She was seen wearing a mustard sweatshirt and showing her glittery makeup. She wore a luscious shade of beetroot pink shade on her lips along with golden glitter eye-shadow. Take a look at the pictures from her official Instagram handle.

The White Tiger

The movie is said to be an adaptation from Aravind Adiga’s Booker prize-winning novel with the same name. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, it will stream on the popular OTT platform Netflix. The story follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. Priyanka has uploaded a few pictures from the city during her stay while shooting there. Take a look at them.

