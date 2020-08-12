Priyanka Chopra Jonas Calls Kamala Harris' Selection As Biden's VP Pick 'historic Moment'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share her joy over the news of Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden naming California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick. The actor posted a picture of the Senator and explained how it is significant for women and especially women of colour. Take a look at the post by the actor.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' post

In the picture posted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her Instagram handle, the senator could be seen dressed in a dark blue pant-suit with a satin top. The picture captured a moment where the Senator was waving happily to a crowd. She was also sporting light make-up and a white pearl necklace.

In her caption, Priyanka explained why this moment was 'historic'. She mentioned that this was the first time a person of Indian descent would run in the presidential election. She wrote: "This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. (emoji) #representationmatters PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come! (emoji)" (sic).

Many fans responded to the post. One fan mentioned that she was moved to tears, while another wrote,"This is truly amazing for all women of colour." Take a look at some of the comments:

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

Priyanka is very active on social media. She keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated about her life. In many of her posts, the star can be spotted with her husband Nick Jonas. In her last post, the actor was seen sitting on Nick as he was performing a push-up. Priyanka added a funny caption saying how push-ups were her favourite exercise. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

