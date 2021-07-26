Priyanka Chopra Jonas Praises Shefali Shah On Her Short Film 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shefali Shah recently shared a fun interaction on social media. As the latter put on her director's hat once again, her co-star Priyanka Chopra took to social media to send love and support for the project. Take a look at Priyanka promoting Shefali Shah's new directorial venture.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates Shefali Shah

The duo's friendship dates back to 2015 after they played the mother-daughter duo in Zoya Akhtar's family drama titled Dil Dhadakne Do. The 39-year-old actor took to her Instargam story to congratulate Shefali Shah for her recently released a directorial short film titled Happy Birthday Mummyji. sharing the poster of the movie, Priyanka wrote, 'Congratulations.. can't wait to see Happy Birthday Mummyji'. Shefali reposted the story and replied, 'Thank you PC. Waiting for your reaction. Much love.'.

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra IG

Pic Credit: Shefali Shah IG

More on Shefali Shah's Happy Birthday Mummyji

Following her successful directorial debut with the short film titled 'Someday', Happy Birthday Mummy Ji was released on July 23 on Royal Stag Barrel Large Short Films. The actor also starred in her short film. Giving a brief insight on the movie, in a statement to The Quint, Shefali said that she had always been taken for granted while in every walk of her life as a woman. Talking sympathetically about her character, Shefali stated that she did not feel apologetic to feel like abandoning her responsibilities as a woman every once in a while.

Talking about her directorial venture, the actor always wanted to become a director. With having written a couple of scripts already, she owed to the pandemic to help her take the leap of faith and directing her critically acclaimed debut feature film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that the movie was made in her apartment with a crew of five people.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

The National award-winning actor has multiple films and series lined up for the next couple of years. Along with starring in Text for You, the actor will also be seen in Matrix, Amazon Prime Video's Citadel, and Sheela. Along with her acting projects, the actor is also set to produce multiple regional films under her production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

IMAGE- SHEFALI SHAH & PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

