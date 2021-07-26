Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Praises Shefali Shah On Her Short Film 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media to promote co-star Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Shefali Shah on the release of her short film.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

IMAGE- SHEFALI SHAH & PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM


Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shefali Shah recently shared a fun interaction on social media. As the latter put on her director's hat once again, her co-star Priyanka Chopra took to social media to send love and support for the project. Take a look at Priyanka promoting Shefali Shah's new directorial venture.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates Shefali Shah

The duo's friendship dates back to 2015 after they played the mother-daughter duo in Zoya Akhtar's family drama titled Dil Dhadakne Do. The 39-year-old actor took to her Instargam story to congratulate Shefali Shah for her recently released a directorial short film titled Happy Birthday Mummyji. sharing the poster of the movie, Priyanka wrote, 'Congratulations.. can't wait to see Happy Birthday Mummyji'. Shefali reposted the story and replied, 'Thank you PC. Waiting for your reaction. Much love.'.

1
  • Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra IG
1
  • Pic Credit: Shefali Shah IG

More on Shefali Shah's Happy Birthday Mummyji

Following her successful directorial debut with the short film titled 'Someday', Happy Birthday Mummy Ji was released on July 23 on Royal Stag Barrel Large Short Films. The actor also starred in her short film. Giving a brief insight on the movie, in a statement to The Quint, Shefali said that she had always been taken for granted while in every walk of her life as a woman. Talking sympathetically about her character, Shefali stated that she did not feel apologetic to feel like abandoning her responsibilities as a woman every once in a while. 

READ | Priyanka Chopra cheers for Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2021, with an extra cheer for Mary

Talking about her directorial venture, the actor always wanted to become a director. With having written a couple of scripts already, she owed to the pandemic to help her take the leap of faith and directing her critically acclaimed debut feature film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that the movie was made in her apartment with a crew of five people.

READ | Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor share pictures as they cheer for Team India at Olympics

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

The National award-winning actor has multiple films and series lined up for the next couple of years. Along with starring in Text for You, the actor will also be seen in Matrix, Amazon Prime Video's Citadel, and  Sheela. Along with her acting projects, the actor is also set to produce multiple regional films under her production house Purple Pebble Pictures. 

READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas sells two apartments worth 7 crore in Mumbai Suburbs; read more

IMAGE- SHEFALI SHAH & PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

READ | Rohit Saraf on how Priyanka Chopra helped him answer media, says ‘it warmed his heart’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND