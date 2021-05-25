Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Her Secret To Avoid Being Jet Lagged

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been given the name of 'globetrotter' by various media outlets. She is often seen travelling across the globe from India to the US for her professional commitments. Priyanka recently appeared on the July cover of Vogue Australia and opened up about her personal life and marriage with Nick Jonas. In the interview with the magazine, she also revealed her secret to avoiding jet lag.

Priyanka Chopra's secret to avoiding jet lag

In the interview with Vogue magazine, Priyanka was asked how she avoided jet lag, to which The Sky Is Pink actress replied that she had not travelled anywhere far due to the pandemic. But before the pandemic whenever she travelled across the continent, she made sure that she slept according to the time of the country she was going to. In the interview, the actress also spoke about her marriage with Nick Jonas. Priyanka said that she was just 2 years into her marriage but a secret to a good marriage is having conversations. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared her pictures from the cover of the magazine. Take a look at the pictures below.

Priyanka Chopra's sweet post for hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram recently featured a sweet post dedicated to her hubby Nick Jonas. The duo recently appeared together on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Award. Nick Jonas hosted and performed at the event even though he was injured. The actress shared a picture of her embracing Nick and lauded the singer's work ethics. Priyanka wrote, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much!."

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in the critically acclaimed drama film The White Tiger. The movie is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film stars Adarsh Gourav in his first leading role and Rajkummar Rao alongside Priyanka. The film was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 93rd Academy Awards.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

