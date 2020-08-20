Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her 'Chicken Soup For The Soul'; See Post

Recently, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a bowl of spicy-hot, chicken soup and tagged her friend, American songwriter, Cavanaugh James. With the picture shared, Priyanka Chopra wrote: ‘Chicken soup for the soul’. Take a look at the picture:

Priyanka's post:

Priyanka Chopra's new Instagram story. See the picture here pic.twitter.com/uKkEFUNUN5 — Staysafe (@Staysaf80799218) August 20, 2020

This is not the first time Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of her mid-day munchies on her social media platforms. Recently, Priyanka shared a picture of some green-spiced Uncle Chips. With the picture shared, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote: “Craving!! #UncleChips". Take a look at the picture:

Priyanka recently made it to the news when she spent some quality time at Mammoth Lakes, California. The actor shared a picture on Instagram, which features her sitting on a rock, sporting a big smile, as she clicks a selfie. Take a look at the picture shared:

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers, it would be exciting to witness Priyanka portray an astronaut. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

