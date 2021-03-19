Priyanka Chopra Jonas Tells Oprah Winfrey That Mom Madhu 'manifested Nick Jonas'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about her memoir 'Unfinished' and a snippet of the interview was posted by Oprah Winfrey’s Youtube channel on March 19, 2021. In the snippet, we see the two sitting down and having a conversation on Nick Jonas and the actor's life with him. Winfrey said, “I read where you said your mom dreamed him up or had some spiritual force in bringing him into your life.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on finding Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is then seen laughing in the Oprah Winfrey interview while Oprah continued by saying that Priyanka Chopra’s mother had enough of her daughter being in bad relationships and wished for a man to come into her life who would sweep her off her feet. Oprah then remarked that Priyanka had indeed been “sweept-eted” off her feet by Nick Jonas. Priyanka agreed to Oprah by saying, “Swept-eted is absolutely the right adjective, because I may have judged the book by the cover. I honestly did not take it very seriously when Nick was texting me before. I was like I am 35, I want to get married and have kids he’s in his twenties and I was like I’m not sure that is something he would want to do. I did that to myself for a while.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas then continued saying, “I went on thinking like this for a while till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him. He’s such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together that I truly believe that my mom manifested him”. She said she felt her mom manifested him because that is what her mom’s marriage was like.

Speaking on her mom’s marriage, she called it “a partnership”. She further said about her parents, “They worked together, they lived together, they built a home together, a life together. They had an equal partnership and I saw that growing up and I am just amazed that I found something exactly like I grew up with, with Nick and I am glad I let it happen”. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Oprah interview can be streamed on Discovery+ on March 20, 2021, and the podcast for the same will be available from March 24, 2021.