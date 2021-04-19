Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Launch Kabir Bedi's autobiography 'Stories I Must Tell'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently launched her memoir titled Unfinished. She mentioned her childhood, her career in Bollywood and shared her life story in the form of a book. The actor is now all set to virtually launch Kabir Bedi's autobiography titled "Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor". As mentioned on his social media handle, Kabir Bedi's autobiography will be launched on April 19, at 6:30 pm, virtually.

Priyanka to launch Kabir Bedi's autobiography

THRILLED TO BITS!!!@priyankachopra is officially launching my book “Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor” on 19 April, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Moderated by @iFaridoon, @Bollyhungama

Watch across all my social media handles. #StoriesIMustTell #SaveTheDate @WestlandBooks pic.twitter.com/ofhnqTJJIh — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) April 17, 2021

Kabir Bedi announced the event on Twitter and wrote that he was 'Thrilled to Bits' to be launching his autobiography. The event will be live-streamed across all of Kabir Bedi's social media handles. The event will also be live on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram. Earlier this month, Bollywood actor Salman Khan unveiled the book's cover through a virtual event. Kabir Bedi has marked his presence in Bollywood as well as in movies internationally. It will be a delightful moment for his fans to watch his book being launched by another global icon. The two actors who will be coming together for the event will discuss Kabir's life stories, as mentioned in the book.

Kabir Bedi's book Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor follows the veteran actor's highs and lows in his professional as well as personal life. He has also shared exciting stories of Bollywood, Hollywood, and his stardom in Europe. The actor has also touched his personal life and opened up about his relationships in the past, his deep loves and losses, and why some of his beliefs have changed over the years. The book is said to be his beliefs as a man in the making, breaking, and re-making. The book, published by Westland will be available across India on April 19 online and in bookstores.

Kabir Bedi has been a part of the Bollywood industry for nearly half a decade. He made his debut in Bollywood in 1971, with the film Hulchul. Kabir Bedi's popular films include Khoon Bhari Maang, Aatank Hi Aatank, and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story. Apart from Hindi movies, he has also worked in several TV shows overseas. He played the role of pirate Sandokan in the 1976 Italian miniseries of the same name. He also portrayed the role of villain Gobinda in the 1983 James Bond movie Octopussy. Kabir Bedi was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018.

(Image Source: Kabir Bedi/Instagram)