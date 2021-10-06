Priyanka Chopra Jonas Turns 'Water Baby' On Her Day Off; Flaunts Jet Ski Skills

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media to share a glimpse into her vacation with her friends and family in the port city of Valencia, Spain. Not only did the actor enjoy a dip in the ocean but she also flaunted her exceptional jet ski riding skills during her vacation. Priyanka was also accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra. Take a look at the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 'Water Baby'

With over a dozen projects lined up to be released, the actor took a breather from her packed schedule to enjoy a day off in Spain. She set off on a voyage in Valencia with her friends and family as she shared the images and videos with her followers. In the pictures, Priyanka donned a one-piece yellow bikini along with a red two-piece bikini with a white shrug over it.

The pictures featured her mother Madhu Chopra and her dog, along with her friends. She uploaded the pictures with the caption, ''A perfect day off 🐋😄❤️#AboutYesterday''.

The vacation posts did not stop there as she added another video to her travel diaries, where she is seen riding the waves on her jet ski. In the video uploaded with the background music of Tyler, 'The Creator's IFHY (feat. Pharrell)', Priyanka was seen expertly manoeuvring the jet ski in the ocean. She ended her day by basking in the sunset over the ocean.

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra IG

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

The actor is currently swamped with numerous projects lined up for releases in the upcoming years. She is currently shooting for Amazon Prime original series Citadel. She took to her Instagram to share interesting updates about her high octane action flick. Priyanka uploaded a picture of her mud-stained face by writing, ''Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her! #Citadel.''

She will also be seen in the romantic drama Text For You. The 39-year-old also recently announced an adventure drama Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She shared the exciting news on her Instagram by writing, ''This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling.''

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra