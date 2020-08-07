Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vidya Balan Nail 2020 Moods Calendar Challenge On IG

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Vidya Balan recently hopped in on a new trend where people upload multiple pictures of themselves in a calendar format showcasing their moods on specific months. Both the actors posted their 2020 Moods Calendar collages on Instagram and fans are showering the posts with love. Take a look at both the actors posts and the comments their posts gained as well.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra & Ram Charan starrer Zanjeer's 13 iconic dialogues you must take a look at

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Post

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Jai Gangaajal' had some memorable and iconic dialogues

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 2020 calendar post on Instagram features many stills from her different roles in movies and shows. For January, the actor uploaded a picture where she is laughing. For February, the actor can be seen in a serious mood and for March the actor is seen a bit emotional. For April and May, the actor can be spotted crying, while for June, Priyanka is spotted with a drink in her hand.

For July, August, and September, the actor has uploaded a gif of herself looking unhappy and then smashing a glass on her head. She also uploaded this for her caption - 2020. Same @reesewitherspoon @mindykaling @kerrywashington.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, & Akshay Kumar starrer 'Aitraaz' won THESE many awards

The post has gained many comments. Fans and celebs have commented that the post is hilarious. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra has most adorable Raksha Bandhan wish for brothers, check post



Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

Vidya Balan's Post

Actor Vidya Balan uploaded a similar post. For her 2020 calendar post, she could be seen as her new movie's character Shakuntala Devi. For January, the actor can be seen dancing and for February she can be seen happy as well. For March, she can be seen in smiling and for April she is seen hooked to some device looking very serious. For May and June, Vidya can be seen in shock and for July, August, September, she is seen holding a gun.

The actor wrote this in the caption - Arithmetic progression of moods in 2020 (emoji). Many fans commented on the post. Most of the fans found the post quite funny. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Vidya Balan's Instagram / Promo Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Vidya Balan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.