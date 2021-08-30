Priyanka Chopra-Nick Enjoy 'perfect Sunday', Parineeti Reminds 'family Is On Instagram'

With their busy schedules, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas often have to spend time away from each other. However, when they eventually get back together, they seem to make up for the distance and the lost time. A glimpse of this was the couple spending the 'Perfect Sunday' with a beach outing.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 'perfect Sunday'

PeeCee was all smiles in a selfie she uploaded on Instagram on Monday. Wearing sunglasses, the actor could be seen in a bikini in the snap. As she captioned the post as 'snack', one could see Nick placed his hands with a fork and knife on her.

Sharing the photo on his Instgaram stories, the Jonas Brothers artist called it the 'Perfect Sunday.'

The 38-year-old also dropped a selfie, flaunting her fit physique and captioned it, 'Sundays like this tho…' with a heart emoji.

Th photo seemed to be too hot to handle for Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra. The actor had a message for her 'Jeej' (brother-in-law) and 'Mimi didi', sort of issuing a parental advisory to the post.

"What is going on here the family is on Instagram," she wrote along with a shocked emoji. She joked that she was trying to like the post with her eyes closed.

Priyanka has been in London for the past few months and had been away from her American singer-actor husband. Their busy schedules had even forced them to celebrate the Indian star's birthday miles apart. However, Nick had made up for it by sending her a present, an expensive bottle of French wine.

Despite being away from each other, they also succeeded to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 in India. They managed to raise over Rs 25 crore through a fundraiser, which even the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had supported.

Earlier this month, they had reunited after a while in London. The Quantico star had then posted a photograph hugging her husband and captioned it, 'He's home.'

Priyanka has been busy with the shoot of the Amazon Prime show Citadel over the past few weeks. A few days ago, she had shared a selfie of her 'messy day at work' as she had dust on her face and hair.