Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Extend Support To Help Fight 'malnutrition, Hunger' In India

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have been constantly supporting India in the fight against COVID-19 through their fundraiser campaign. After supplying medical help to the country and providing healthcare amenities, the couple has decided to address another major problem prevailing in the country. After raising over one million dollars with the fundraiser, the couple now wants to fight the issues of hunger and malnutrition among people in the wake of the pandemic. The global icon took to Twitter and shared a video where the couple highlighted some of the issues currently faced by the children.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas address other 'critical issues' in India amid pandemic

The video began with Priyanka thanking the people for their ‘overwhelming’ response and contributions made towards the fundraiser. Talking about another ‘ critical need’ of the hour, the actress said, “As the war against Covid-19 goes on in India, we see further ramifications and distraught that the pandemic is causing.” Nick added, “Millions of Indians are struggling to eat even just one meal a day. A recent study by Azeem Premji University has shown that one year of Covid-19 has pushed 213 million Indians into poverty.” Priyanka further spoke about millions of children, who were getting midday meals in schools, not being able to eat a nutritious meal since schools have been shut due to the lockdown. We are overwhelmed by the support that has come in & as we continue to raise more to support India's healthcare infrastructure, we’d also like to extend support to another critical need that has emerged in our battle against Covid, fighting Hunger & malnutrition across India. pic.twitter.com/l8B2Oa6QRX — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 27, 2021 .@GiveIndia is helping to serve cooked meals and dry rations to municipal wards, municipal staff, orphanages, elderly in need, patients, daily wagers, migrant workers and others in need.@nickjonas #TogetherForIndiahttps://t.co/NTsTc6fILX — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 27, 2021

Hence, the couple appealed people contribute generously so that the needy can get cooked meals or dry ration and the country can fight starvation. “We are overwhelmed by the support that has come in & as we continue to raise more to support India’s healthcare infrastructure, we’d also like to extend support to another critical need that has emerged in our battle against Covid, fighting Hunger & malnutrition across India,” The White Tiger actor Priyanka and Nick also informed that Give India will be helping to serve cooked meals and dry ration to municipal wards, municipal staff, orphanages, elderly in need, patients, daily wagers, migrant workers and others. The Sucker singer Nick said that with the help of people donating to the fundraiser, they have managed to raise over 1 million dollars for India to support oxygen supply for COVID patients and set up vaccination centers. He also said that with the funds raised they arranged for 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 cylinders and helped over 6,000 people get vaccinated.



IMAGE: PRIYANKACHOPRA/Twitter/PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.