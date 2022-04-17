Ever since joining Hollywood, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been juggling her life between Los Angeles and Mumbai to keep up with her professional commitments. Amid completing her international projects abroad, the Desi Girl never fails to spend quality time for her family. This weekend Priyanka Chopra stepped out in LA for a romantic ride with her husband Nick Jonas. However, what stole the limelight was the romantic track that the Hollywood couple used during their long drive

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jam to 'Ikk Kudi'

The short clip begins with a sneak peek of Priyanka in the mirror of their luxurious car. The camera is panned to the highway ahead and Nick Jonas can be seen seated in the driver's seat. The Hollywood couple appears to be enjoying the romantic tunes of Diljit Dosanjh crooned Ikk Kudi from Alia Bhatt-starrer Udta Punjab. Take a look at the video below:

Last weekend, the Quantico star stepped out in LA with her girl squad and pups to enjoy some delicious barbecue meals. The global icon opted for a sombre look in a pink pastel sweatshirt which was paired with matching comfy shorts. Quirky sports shoes and a white spotless cap rounded off her entire look, meanwhile, a braided hair-do accentuated her casual pick. In a series of videos posted on her Instagram stories, Priyanka was seen devouring some delicious Korean barbecue with her girl gang.

During her last outing, the former Miss World was accompanied by her cousin Divya Jyoti and friends Akari Kalai, Helena Cassilly, and Paris Carney. Moreover, being a doting mother to her furry pets, Chopra also took her dogs Diana, Panda, and Gino along with her for her weekend exploits on the streets of Los Angeles. While sharing a glimpse of the same on social media, Priyanka captioned her post as “Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups." Check out the post below:

In terms of work, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her recently released sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She will next feature alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Russell Tovey in Text For You. Her feature in the upcoming series, Citadel is also much-anticipated.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@manishmalhotra05