Priyanka Chopra Sends Newlyweds Ranbir & Alia A Lifetime Of 'love & Happiness'

After a whirlwind romance for five years, Bollywood's beloved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a private and simple ceremony at Kapoor's Vastu residence in Mumbai. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close family and friends and since then have been receiving wishes from the entire film industry. Recently, global star Priyanka Chopra sent her love to the couple via social media.

Priyanka Chopra never fails to shower her love on her Bollywood colleagues on their special days. As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently tied the knot, the Matrix: Resurrections star took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of the couple. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Awwwww... Congratulations you two." "Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness," she added while tagging Alia in the story.

Priyanka Chopra shares a friendly bond with both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor worked together in Anajaana Anjaani and Barfi. While the two played strangers, who find a reason to live with each other, in the 2010 romance musical, their performance was widely lauded in the 2012 film Barfi. Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra are set to share the screen space in the upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Katrina Kaif.

More Bollywood celebs send their warm wishes to newlyweds

Several Bollywood celebs showered the newlyweds with their love-filled wishes. Sonakshi Sinha, who worked with Alia Bhatt in Kalank, took to her Instagram handle to share the couple's post. In the caption, she wrote, "Congratulations you two. May you always look at each other like this...lots of love and happiness always." On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra reacted to the couple's post and wrote, "congratulations guys. all the love and happiness."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding pictures

Alia Bhatt dropped a series of photos from her dreamy wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites." "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," she added.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@priyankachopra