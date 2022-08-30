Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Pose In Style Amid Jonas Brothers' Tour; Fans Say 'so Perfect'

Nick Jonas was joined by his wife Priyanka Chopra as the Jonas Brothers kickstarted their 'Remember This' tour in Mexico City. The power couple has been enjoying quality time amid the band's concerts, glimpses of which were shared by the singer on social media. Priyanka and Nick posed for a cool picture as they flaunted their stunning outfits. Fans showered praise on the couple, mentioning that they're 'so perfect'

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas pose in style amid Jonas Brothers' Tour

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 30, the Jealous hitmaker shared a glimpse of him sitting across a table with Priyanka as they posed for the camera. While Nick can be seen in a yellow silk shirt with a pair of brown pants, Priyanka opted for a black outfit with quirky black boots. He also shared another picture of him with a coffee cup in his hand. Captioning the post, Jonas mentioned, "Mexico City night 1." Take a look.

Priyanka also shared a glimpse of snacks she was binge eating ahead of the concert. Sharing the post, she wrote, "When in Mexico, eat Mexican snacks. Jonas Brothers in Mexico City tonight." Chopra further shared a trail of videos from the Jonas Brothers concert and gave a shoutout to her husband, saying he was "incredible tonight."

Priyanka, who's quite active on social media, recently treated fans with a video of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas enjoying the famous Bollywood song Genda Phool from the movie Delhi 6. "Saturday mornings be like… ," she captioned the post.

More on Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film also marks Priyanka's return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink. She also has Russo Brother's upcoming web series Citadel, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Richard Madden in the lead role. Lastly, she will be seen in It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NICKJONAS)