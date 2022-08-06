Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Steal Kisses & Enjoy Fireworks In Unseen Video; Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the Quantico star's birthday with full pomp and fervour, glimpses of which have been making rounds on the internet. Priyanka, who rang in her 40th birthday on July 18, marked the occasion with her close friends and family members. This was also the actor's first birthday after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal kisses & enjoy fireworks in unseen clip

The video montage, which has been shared by one of Priyanka and Nick's fan pages, showcases Priyanka sitting in a restaurant in a gorgeous purple dress and sharing a kiss with the singer. It then pans to a glimpse from their pool party following which Chopra comes in her red cut-out birthday dress, grooving with Jonas on the beach. Nick can also be seen dancing with Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra on the sand. The video ends with the couple enjoying fireworks during sunset. Take a look.

Reacting to the video, fans dropped comments like, "Lovely and Wonderful Couple…God Bless them…!" and "Love love NPI gotta say Pri is just radiating such a glow in these pics, each one shared I'm like this woman is drop dead gorgeous! and these birthday pics just show her glow of happiness here having her hubby, her baby, her dear ones all there is Heaven."

Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations

Dropping a photo dump from her birthday celebrations on social media, Priyanka wrote, "Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."

Thanking Nick, she added, "The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl." The actor further thanked everyone who reached out to her and concluded her message by mentioning, "Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JERRYXMIMI)