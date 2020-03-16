When Priyanka Chopra Shared A Funny Anecdote From Her First Interaction With Anurag Basu

Priyanka Chopra in her two-decade-long career has essayed some of the most challenging roles with ease and finesse. The actor, who made her acting debut in 2003, has an envious filmography with movies like Don, Krrish, Barfi!, Agneepath, among others to her credit. In an old interview with an entertainment portal, Priyanka Chopra shared a funny anecdote from her first encounter with Barfi! director Anurag Basu. Here is all you need to know:

Priyanka Chopra on her first encounter with Anurag Basu

In an old interview with an online portal, Priyanka Chopra revealed her first encounter with Anurag Basu. In the interview published on an online portal, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she vividly remembers the night Anurag Basu visited her residence with Barfi!'s script. Looking at an all glammed-up Priyanka Chopra, Anurag Basu had his doubts, which led to him giving a half-hearted narration of Barfi! to the actor. However, Priyanka asked Anurag to give her five days to understand Jhimil's character. After days of research and meeting autistic people, Priyanka managed to impress Anurag Basu with her acting capabilities.

Barfi!, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'cruz in the lead, narrates the tale of Barfi, and his fun and adventurous escapades. The movie released in 2012 was one of the highest-grossing movies of that year, and also won accolades for its narrative and performances by all characters. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects at different stages of production. She is reported to be a part of movies like The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes, among others.

