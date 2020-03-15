Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Self-isolation With Gino, Says 'his Hugs Make It So Much Better'

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic around the globe, self-isolation has been advised by the medical authorities. Keeping up with the precautions, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her time at home with her dog Gino. The actor can be seen adorably cuddling her German Shepherd pup as she captioned the post, "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. Gino giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.".

Take a look:

Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas give paparazzi cheeky smiles as they call out to 'Nick sir'

For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra had gifted Gino, the German Shepherd dog to her husband American singer Nick Jonas on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary earlier in December. She had also posted a video through her social media account wherein she had recorded Nick's reaction on being woken up by the furball on their anniversary.

Have a look:

Read | Priyanka Chopra's movies that showcased her stunning chemistry with co-actors

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actor was last seen in director Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink opposite her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes.

She has been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

Read | Priyanka Chopra’s Holi family frame is all about smiles and happiness; see pics

Read | Nick Jonas reveals that pup Gino is the reason behind Priyanka being miffed, Read here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.