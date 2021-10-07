Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Nick Jonas' Hindu Beliefs: 'He Asks Me To Do Puja'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples in the film industry. Despite their cultural differences, they manage to exude major couple goals and have spoken many times about respecting each other's customs and rituals. Right from their wedding ceremony, which they performed in both Hindu and Christian style, Nick and Priyanka have also brought their cultures into their after-married life. In a new podcast, Priyanka recently revealed that Nick Jonas asks her to perform ​​​​​​puja before any major event in their lives.

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke on Victoria Secret's VS Voices podcast. During her conversation, the Quantico actor revealed despite belonging to different faiths, she and Nick are spiritually on the same page. The actor said she believes religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. Therefore, they both align on the same faith. The actor further revealed she does a lot of pujas (praying ceremonies). Her husband, Nick Jonas, usually asks her to do them before starting something big as she always starts something auspicious in her life with thanking God.

Details about 'Nikyanka's' wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in two different ceremonies in December 2018. The couple first exchanged vows in a Christian wedding officiated by Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. They later tied the knot as per Hindu rituals. Earlier, the couple exchanged rings in accordance with the Hindu engagement ceremony in Mumbai. They were last seen together in the US on Nick Jonas' birthday.

On Nick and Priyanka's work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming show Citadel in Spain. The show also stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. The show is being produced by the Russo Brothers and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka will also star in The Matrix: Resurrection, Text For You, and a wedding comedy by Mindy Kaling. The actor will also star in the upcoming Bollywood movie Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Farhaan Akhtar is directing the film. On the other hand, Nick Jonas is currently busy with his brother band, Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour.

Image: AP