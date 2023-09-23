Jee Le Zaraa Shelved Because Of Priyanka Chopra? Farhan Akhtar Reacts

Priyanka Chopra was reported to have walked out of the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa. However, in a new interview, the actor-director has cleared the air about the speculations in the film’s casting. He has opined that the dates of the actors, especially Priyanka have led to the film being on the back burner.

3 things you need to know

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were scheduled to star in Jee Le Zaraa.

Jee Le Zaraa was announced on August 10, 2021.

There have been rumours about a cast reshuffle in Jee Le Zaraa but the same has not been confirmed by the makers.

Parineeti Chopra starrer Jee Le Zaraa put on back burner?

In an exclusive conversation with Variety, director Farhan Akhtar broke his silence on the anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa. When asked about the film, the Don 3 director said, “We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see.”

(Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and atrina Kaif were supposed to star in Jee Le Zaraa | Image: X)

Announced in 2021, Jee Le Zaraa increased the anticipation of the audience as the film promised to be an all-female road trip story. The film was scheduled to star Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. However, time and again reports have suggested that the film’s cast has been changed due to scheduling conflicts. The film has not begun filming because of the clashing schedule of the actresses.

Farhan Akhtar says Jee Le Zaraa will commence post-Don 3

Farhan Akhtar recently announced the third part of the gangster franchise Don with Ranveer Singh in the lead. In an interview with Khaleej Times, the filmmaker spoke about the all-female road trip film not being of utmost importance to him. He said, “My focus is currently on Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa will be picked up post that."

Priyanka Chopra also spilt beans about the film while on a promotional tour for her web series Citadel. One of the fans from the promotional event asked Priyanka about her next Bollywood movie. Before the actress could answer the question, her fans answered “Jee Le Zaraa” in unison. One of the attendees asked Priyanka when the movie will release to which the former Miss World asked if her fans are not happy that she is doing good work in Hollywood.