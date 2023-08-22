Don 3 Before Jee Le Zaraa: Farhan Akhtar Confirms Delay In Priyanka, Alia, Katrina Starrer

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar clarified on the status of Jee La Zaraa, one of his upcoming projects starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The filmmaker is currently busy with pre-production work of Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3.

3 things you need to know

Jee Le Zaraa was announced on August 10, 2021.

Farhan Akhtar will direct Don 3 with Ranveer Singh playing the titular role.

There have been rumours about cast reshuffle in Jee Le Zaraa but the same has not been confirmed by the makers.

Focus currently on Don 3: Farhan Akhtar

In a recent interview with Khaleej Times, Farhan Akhtar was asked for an update about Jee Le Zaraa. The director clarified that for now, Don 3 is the priority for him. He said, “My focus is currently on Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa will be picked up post that." Farhan recently confirmed his plans to make Don 3, the next installment in the franchise, which is touted to be another reboot. The movie will see Ranveer Singh play the lead role.

(Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and atrina Kaif were supposed to star in Jee Le Zaraa | Image: X)

The Dil Chahta Hai filmmaker also clarified that he had two other acting assignments which he will complete before he resumes work on Jee Le Zaraa. “In January, I will start a film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by RS Prasanna. Then I will do another film for Excel Entertainment, which will start roughly in June or July,” the Toofaan actor further shared.

Will the cast of Jee Le Zaraa change?

Two years ago, Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa on his 48th birthday. He also released a motion poster revealing the film's cast - Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Jee Le Zaraa garnered great buzz, with the actresses coming together for the first time.

When months passed by without any update on the film, reports started to circulate that the movie was put on the back burner. Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif had backed out of the film due to other assignments. Replacements for them were also suggested, with Anushka Sharma's name coming up in discussion.

While Farhan Akhtar shared an update on the production timeline for Jee Le Zaraa, he did not comment on whether the film would be made with the original cast or new.