Priyanka Chopra Pens 'always Here For You' While Wishing Brother Siddharth On Birthday

Although actor Priyanka Chopra is away from her homeland and family, her love for them is always reflected in her social media posts. The actor who misses her family, recently sent birthday wishes to brother Siddharth with an endearing throwback memory. Along with the picture, a special message for the birthday boy is sure to melt the hearts of the actor’s fans.

Priyanka Chopra sends birthday wishes to brother Siddharth

The picture shared by PeeCee on her Instagram handle showed a naughty and chubby Siddharth jumping into the pool. She captioned the post and wrote, “Love you, Sid! Always here for you! Happiest birthday, love you.” For the unversed, Siddharth is the younger brother of the actor and is a professional chef.

On the other hand, the actor's brother shares his birthday with Priyanka’s mother-in-law Denise Jonas. The White Tiger star also shared a beautiful recent picture of the two and penned a special birthday greeting for her. Happy birthday Milly. Love you so much. Blessed to have you in our lives,” Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra created a stir in 2020 when he was spotted with Neelam Upadhyaya, who is a well-known actor from the South Indian film industry. Siddharth had also shared a throwback picture with her which sparked rumours about their alleged relationship. However, when tagged by paparazzi on social media as Siddharth's 'fiancee', Neelam clarified that she is not engaged to him. Since then, both Siddharth and Neelam have posted many photos with each other and celebrated their special days on social media.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently enjoying embracing motherhood after she welcomed her first child Maltie Marie with husband Nick Jonas. Nick and Priyanka had revealed in January that their baby girl was born via surrogacy. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint statement at the time.

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen in the web series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Russo Brothers, the sci-fi series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars actor Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, in which she will be seen with actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra