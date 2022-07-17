Priyanka Chopra Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For 'Jee Le Zaraa' Co-star Katrina; 'See Me Soon'

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot, rang into her 39th birthday on July 16. The actor was surrounded by her close friends and family members as she vacationed in the Maldives with them. Many celebrities from the film industry sent their love and best wishes to the actor on her special day. Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to pen a sweet note for Katrina and asked the latter to meet her soon.

Global star Priyanka Chopra never fails to send her best wishes to her friends in the industry. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Quantico star shared a cute picture of Katrina Kaif to wish her a happy birthday. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday cool KAT! Have the best one ever." "You have to see me soon," she added. Katrina Kaif reshared the story and wrote, "SUPER SOON! THANKS LOVE." Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Alia Bhatt.

Inside Katrina Kaif's birthday vacation

Katrina Kaif jetted off to the Maldives on July 15 with her actor husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple was accompanied by Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, filmmaker Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar, Isabelle Kaif, and a few more friends. Katrina dropped some beautiful pictures on her Instagram from her beachy vacation. In the pictures, the actor could be seen donning a white shirt on a black swimsuit as she had a fun time at the beach. In the caption, she wrote, "Birthday wala din." Neha Dhupia, Malala, Preity Zinta, and more reacted to the post and sent warm wishes to the Sooryavanshi star.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most beloved couples in the film industry. The actors tied the knot in December last year in an intimate ceremony. As Katrina turned a year older, Vicky Kaushal shared her beautiful picture from the beach and penned an adorable note for her. In the caption, he wrote, "Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!"

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@katrinakaif