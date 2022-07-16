Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'love' Katrina Kaif On Her Birthday With Heartfelt Note; 'Dil Ye...'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is awaiting her next release Phone Bhoot, celebrated her 39th birthday today, July 16. The Sooryavanshi actor jetted off to the Maldives on July 15 with her husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Sarvari Wagh, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur to celebrate her big day.

Now, on July 16, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor has penned a heartfelt wish for his wife along with sharing a picture of hers from their Maldives vacation.

Vicky Kaushal pens birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal dropped a gorgeous picture of his wife Katrina Kaif on the latter's 39th birthday, addressing her as "my love". The photo saw Kaif dressed up in an oversized white coloured shirt as she pose for the camera with all smiles. Vicky captioned the picture, "Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!", adding 3 heart emojis to the post.

Earlier, Katrina even took to the photo-blogging site and shared a picture of her girl gang who has joined the actor for her birthday celebrations. The pics shared by the 39-year-old saw her having a gala time with her girls by the sea. The first picture has Katrina posing in an oversized shirt as she is standing on the beach, while in the second pic, Katrina, Isa Kaif, Sharwari Wagh, Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar and more strike a pose as they laugh heartily.

The third picture saw Wagh hugging the Bang Bang actor from behind, while the fourth pic featured Sunny Kaushal posing with the ladies. Sharing the beautiful clicks, Katrina simply captioned it, "Birthday Wala Din".

Meanwhile, celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Neha Dhupia among others also took to their social media handles to pen heartfelt birthday wishes for the Dhoom 3 actor, wishing her good health and happiness. Mom-to-be Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday darling girl..have the best year..you deserve it! (sic)" On the other hand, Anushka shared Katrina's picture and mentioned, "Happy birthday Katrina, wishing you love and light always."

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif on the professional front

On the work front, Katrina will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the supernatural comedy Phone Booth. She also has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

(Image: @katrinakaif/Instagram)