Priyanka Chopra Praises 'The Gray Man' Starring Dhanush; Says 'I'm So Excited For Movie'

South star Dhanush is known for his versatile acting skills with which he has won millions of hearts throughout his career. Apart from working in Tamil cinema, the actor has also starred in Bollywood films. Now, he is all set to add another international feather to his hat with Russon Brothers' The Gray Man and is receiving support from many Indian celebs, including global star Priyanka Chopra.

Global star Priyanka Chopra never fails to support Indian talent making it to Hollywood. The actor herself has starred in several Hollywood projects and is setting an example for many. As this is the second time that Dhanush is all set to work in Hollywood with The Gray Man, Priyanka Chopra recently promoted the film and expressed her excitement to watch it. Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a collage of the posters of the four stars - Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, and Dhanush - from the upcoming action thriller. Sharing the posters, Priyanka wrote, "I'm so excited for this!". For the unversed, Dhanush made his Hollywood debut with The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir in 2018.

Dhanush's role in The Gray Man

Dhanush has surely piqued fans' curiosity with his intense role in the upcoming action thriller. The actor's poster read, "LETHAL FORCE" hinting at his fierce avatar in the film. In a recent interactive session on Twitter space, director Joe Russo shed light on the Ranjhana star's role and revealed that he could play a pivotal role in the film's potential spin-off.

During the interactive session, Joe Russo revealed that Dhanush will be seen playing the role of "one of the top assassins in the world," who is sent to kill Ryan's character in the film. They quipped how fans will watch him get indulged in two fighting sequences in the film. Adding about how they cast Dhanush in the movie, Joe Russo revealed, "Anthony and I are Dhanush’s fans. We wrote this role specifically for him."

The filmmaker duo further went on to reveal how Dhanush's character is there to complicate the film and combat the hero and said his character is "almost mystical in a way." Russo also teased Dhanush's role in a potential spin-off of the film and said, "If the audience like this film, we expand the storytelling from here. This character is a fascinating character to move forward in that world."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@dhanushkraja