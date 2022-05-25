Dhanush's The Gray Man Role Might Get Its Own Spinoff; Russo Brothers Say They're Big Fans

Dhanush has piqued fans' curiosity with his intense avatar in Russo brothers' upcoming action thriller The Gray Man, which also stars stalwarts like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in lead roles. In a recent interactive session on Twitter space, Joe Russo spilt beans on Dhanush's role, stating that the actor could very well play a pivotal role in the film's potential spin-off.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, revolving around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. It is slated to come out on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

The Gray Man directors shed light on Dhanush's role in action-thriller

Joe Russo revealed that Dhanush plays 'one of the top assassins of the world', who's sent after Ryan’s character in the movie. Fans will also see him embroiled in two incredible fighting sequences in the film. Heaping praise on the Kolaveri Di crooner. he added, "Anthony and I are Dhanush’s fans. We wrote this role specifically for him."

Deeming Dhanush's character a 'classic bad**s', the filmmaker said he will 'complicate the film' and combat the hero. He continued, "The character is almost mystical in a way." Further teasing Dhanush's character in The Gray Man's potential spin-offs, he stated, "If the audience like this film, we expand the storytelling from here. This character is a fascinating character to move forward in that world." For the uninitiated, the upcoming project marks Dhanush's second outing in Hollywood. He made his debut with The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir in 2018.

Meanwhile, the film's recently released trailer teased an edge-of-the-seat drama, with Ryan and Chris embroiled in intense action sequences. Dhanush is an assassin who goes after Sierra Six and his allies, with his fight sequence making all his fans curious about his role. Take a look.

Apart from thr aforementioned stars, the film also has Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton in pivotal roles. It has been produced by the Russo brothers' company, AGBO and will witness a limited release on July 15, 2022, before its OTT premiere.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DHANUSHKRAJA/ AP)