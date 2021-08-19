Priyanka Chopra Preaches 'not Everything Is Fluid', Quotes Writer Laura Dave In New Post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys a massive following of over 67.3 million on Instagram. The actor shares several glimpses of her daily life via the photo-sharing app and keeps her fans updated with her out and about. She also often uses the platform to speak her heart out. This time, the Quantico actor shared some words of wisdom from Laura Dave's book popular book The Last Thing He Told Me.

Priyanka Chopra shares words of wisdom

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram stories to share some words of wisdom with her millions of fans. The actor shared a few lines from the book The Last Thing He Told Me. She highlighted the need to never give up in the story. She wrote, "Not everything is fluid. There are certain things that you have to hit from different angles, but you never give up on. You just do the work that's needed. Wherever that work takes you. -The last thing he told me."

Laura Dave's book The Last Thing he Told Me is a thriller suspense novel. The book revolves around a woman named Hannah, who thinks she has found the love of her life in her husband, Owen. Hanna finds out that Owen is being investigated for a crime. However, things take a turn when Owen disappears and Hannah is left with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, who hates her. The book is also reportedly being adapted in a series for Apple TV+. The show reportedly will star Julia Roberts in the lead role of Hannah.

Priyanka Chopra's love for books

Priyanka Chopra has often mentioned her love for novels and poetry. The actor also turned towards writing her own memoir titled Unfinished which she released earlier this year. Chopra penned her 20 years of industry in the book and shared how she wants to keep exploring her life. The Sky is Pink actor also wrote about her childhood in the memoir. Reportedly, her book Unfinished shows her love for poetry and novels, as all of the chapters in her memoir begin with epigraphs and quotes by several celebrated personalities, including Rabindranath Tagore, Charlotte Bronte, William Shakespeare and Kahlil Gibran.

(IMAGE CREDITS: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM)