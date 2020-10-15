Priyanka Chopra & Rajkummar Rao's First Look From Netflix's 'The White Tiger' Released

Netflix on Thursday released the first look of Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'The White Tiger'. The Netflix film, being directed by Ramin Bahrani of "Fahrenheit 451" and "99 Homes" fame, is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

The movie also stars Adarsh Gourav, who is making his acting debut with this film. Netflix is producing the project in association with Mukul Deora. Priyanka is also serving as executive producer.

Adiga's book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition.

Talking about the film, Priyanka Chopra had said in a statement, “I’m so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one’s goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together”.

