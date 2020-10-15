Priyanka Chopra Jonas Strikes A Pose With 'fav Co-worker' Diana, Netizens Pour Hearts

Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture on Instagram with her pet pooch Diana and captioned it, "fav co-worker". The photo has been winning hearts all over the internet for the display of affection between the actor and her favorite pet. Priyanka can be seen wearing a black blazer-like outfit along with the stylishly fringed hair as she held Diana in a white towel.

Have a look:

Read | Priyanka Chopra details her & Nick Jonas' 'super careful' quarantine; shares her ordeal

Read | Priyanka Chopra hosts TED Countdown session with Chris Hemsworth, says she 'misses India'

Priyanka Chopra has spent her time under self-isolation at her home in Los Angeles along with her singer husband Nick Jonas and her pooch family. They even added a Husky-Shepherd mixed breed puppy during the lockdown and named him 'Panda'. The actor's love for dogs is evident in her social media updates as well where she often posts photos of the dog squad.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture of herself on the Instagram handle of her dog Diana where she could be seen taking a walk in the woods. She captioned the adorable picture, "Mommy... enough with the wilderness. It’s pretty and all that but I need to get back to WiFi ðŸ˜›"

Have a look:

Read | Priyanka Chopra supports organisation to help 'disadvantaged kids' during pandemic

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

With the successful publication of her memoir, the Quantico star will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. She has been signed for the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

Read | Priyanka Chopra highlights stories of 5 teen activists on International Day of Girl Child

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.