Priyanka Chopra Reads Out Hair Mask Reviews From Fans; Parineeti Exclaims, 'why So Cute?'

As Priyanka Chopra recently launched a series of products for her haircare brand, Anomaly, she took to social media to read out some of the fans reviews on the same. She shared a video clip of herself in which she can be seen reading out the reviews and thanking the fans for loving her products. She also received a ‘cute’ reaction to her post from her sister and one of the popular Bollywood actors, Parineeti Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to fans reviews; asks to share feedback on the products

Taking to Instagram IGTV section, actor Priyanka Chopra posted a video of herself in which she stated how the reviews of her latest product were finally out. As she read out fans reviews for the hair conditioning mask, she kept on thanking them for loving the product. As she went further, she came across a quirky fan review that stated, "I am upset at Priyanka Chopra's eyes. Something makes me uneasy." to which she responded in a cute way.

Priyanka reacted to how this was not supposed to be in the reviews and mentioned how she could not do anything about it. She also added a fun touch to her reaction by teasing the fan by blinking her eyes. To conclude the video, she also stated how the feedback was amazing and informed how her team was making new products in the lab.

In the caption, she stated how she loved reading the reviews and getting feedback from the fans. She further added how people could find the product at their local Target and asked her fans to let her know how they could make Anomaly better for them.

Priyanka Chopra received amazing reactions from fans and celebrities one of which was Parineeti Chopra who took to the comments and asked her, ‘why so cute?’. Even the fans poured in tons of love for the actor by dropping in heart-shaped symbols and heart-eyed emojis. Some of them also added fire emojis to depict how Priyanka Chopra’s video was full of fire. Take a look at some of the reactions to Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram IGTV video.

IMAGE: PARINEETI CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.