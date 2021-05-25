Priyanka Chopra Reflects Thoughts On 'secret Behind Good Marriage' With Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra who had tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in 2018 in a grand ceremony, opened up about her secret to a good marriage and also revealed how she managed to plan the "world's most epic wedding" with her professional commitments by her side. The actress who appeared on the cover of Vogue Australia magazine’s June edition told the magazine that since it's been just two years since the two got married, according to her communication is the best secret behind any good marriage. Priyanka and Nick got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They had two wedding ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - to honour each other’s traditions.

Priyanka Chopra shares secret behind a good marriage

The actress confessed that holding a conversation with your partner which means actually sitting down, being able to speak to each other and spend time with each other and enjoy it all is the secret behind any good and healthy relationship. Priyanka also shared her thoughts on planning her wedding and revealed that the entire show was based on the planning and preparation of just two months because they did not have much time in hand to think about anything. So, by the time they realised, it was done, things were just perfect for them. Priyanka further told the magazine that she feels privileged and fortunate enough to wake up every day and do what she loves the most. She admitted that she never treated work like work and tries to enjoy it wholeheartedly and gives her 100 per cent to it.

The couple at first got in touch through Twitter and soon, they began texting each other. They first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017, and later reunited in Los Angeles, where they watched Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl.

Meanwhile, Nick Joans who hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2021 despite his rib injury, had his wife Priyanka by his side to accompany him. Nick even penned a heartfelt appreciation post for his ‘incredible wife’ while thanking her to be by his side in his difficult time. “Started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra. I have watched this show since I was a kid and to be asked to host was an honor... and to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can’t wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond. Love you all. Thank you #bbmas for having me. See you next year (sic),” he wrote.





(IMAGE: PTI/ PRIYANKACVHOPRA/Instagram)

