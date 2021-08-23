Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Brother On Rakhi After 5 Years, Shares Pics From London

Priyanka Chopra who is in London ever since the pandemic began while completing her professional commitments, was overjoyed to celebrate Rakhi with her brother after five years. The global sensation is always busy with work during the festive time of the year, and hence she was happy to celebrate it with her brother Siddharth Chopra this year in London.

Priyanka Chopra gives a sneak peek of her Rakshabandhan celebrations in London

For the celebrations, Siddharth was preset with her mother Madhu Chopra. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures while marking the joyous festival. While captioning the post, she wrote, “First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you Lil brother @siddharthchopra89 Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too.”

In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra is seen tying a rakhi on Siddharth's wrist, which is already covered with multiple rakhis. Their mother, Dr Madhu Chopra is also with them in the photos. Priyanka wore a white and black dress while Siddharth wore a grey T-shirt and blue jeans. Madhu Chopra also wore a black dress.

Priyanka has often spoken about her bond with her brother and had also revealed that it was her brother who convinced her mother to send Priyanka's application for Miss India, only because he was eyeing her room for himself. The actor wrote about the episode in her recently released autobiography Unfinished. "And this apparently, was why he'd told Mom to enter into the Miss India pageant. He wanted his room back, and it was a way to get me out of the house. Perfectly logical, my brother, Siddharth," she wrote.

Priyanka has been in London since last year. She first shot for her romantic movie Text For You with Sam Hueghan, then released her book from there. She has been working on her Amazon series Citadel in London for a few months now. Recently, Priyanka announced her Bollywood comeback project, Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be directed by her The Sky is Pink co-star Farhan Akhtar and will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

IMAGE: PRIYANKACHOPRA/Instagram