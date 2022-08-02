Priyanka Chopra Reveals Rihanna Is Her Style-icon; Calls Her 'audacious & Bold'

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra's bold fashion statements rarely disappoints the fashion police. There's always an elegance about the way she wears her clothes. Whether it be Oscars or it be Met Gala or Cannes, the actor manages to garner headlines everytime she steps out in the city. Though Priyanka is a fashion inspiration for many, recently, she opened up about where does she gets the inspiration from, thereby revealing her style-icons.

Priyanka Chopra reveals her fashion icon

In a recent interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Priyanka Chopra revealed which celebs she looks to for fashion inspiration. The 40-year-old actor said, "Sophia Loren and Rihanna". Praising the legendary Oscar-winning actor Sophia, the Bajirao Mastani fame actor said, "I love Sophia Loren. I love her sexy, classic, timeless style." On the other hand, for Rihanna, Priyanka said that she loves the Grammy-winning musician for being audacious and bold. She emphasized,

"I love women who have the ability to bring personality into their clothes, that are actually trendsetters that are not afraid to have a point of view, versus just conforming to what you're told trends are".

Priyanka, who is also a new mom just like Rihanna, opened up about wrapping Russo Brothers' Citadel opposite Richard Madden. Calling the show a 'really big job to do in COVID', Chopra said, "It was hard to travel, you were away from your family. I think after I finished that, I just came home and stayed home, and I'm taking time out for my family right now."

Priyanka, who never fails to impress her fans with her fashion choices, recently garnered headlines for her birthday outfit. To celebrate her 40th birthday, she stepped out in the city wearing an all-yellow outfit that included a bikini top and a sleeved shirt and they contrasted perfectly with Nick Jonas' all-black outfit. The Matrix: The Resurrection star wore a bikini bottom underneath a maxi skirt, while she wore a crop top and a similar shade of bikini underneath. She teamed up her outfit with yellow coloured headwear which looked perfect on the actor.

The 40-year-old accessorized her look with a set of sparkling earrings and a set of sunglasses and kept her hair loose.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@badgirlriri