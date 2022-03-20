Priyanka Chopra Sells Her Rolls-Royce To Bengaluru Entrepreneur; Had Bought It For 4.5 Cr

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas established herself in the United States of America with multiple Hollywood films and series, the actor seemed to be reducing her possessions in her home country. Last year, it was reported that she had sold two of her flats in Mumbai.

As per the latest reports, the Quantico star has now sold her luxury car. A Bengaluru-based businessman has bought PeeCee's Rolls Royce Ghost car.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as per a report on Pinkvilla, has sold her Rolls Royce Ghost. The Bengaluru-based businessman has added this black and silver car to his collection of swanky cars.

The Citadel actor decided to sell the car because the vehicle was not being used, and only stayed parked in a garage. Earlier, she and her mother Madhu Chopra had been spotted arriving at the Bollywood events in this car. The 39-yeard-old had bought the car in 2013 and had splurged Rs 4.50 crore at that time. It is, however, not clear, how much she sold it for.

Starlit ceilings, stardust carpets, BMW-made 6.6-litre twin-turbo V1 were some of the other features of the car, the report added.

Priyanka Chopra on the personal front

Meanwhile, Priyanka is enjoying motherhood, as she welcomed her first baby with her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas in January. The baby was born via surrogacy and the couple has maintained secrecy about it, though they shared images of the little one's room.

The National Award-winner made headlines recently for her grand celebrations on the occasion of Holi with Nick and other loved ones.

Priyanka Chopra on the professional front

Priyanka starred in the film The Matrix Resurrections in December last year. She had also starred in The White Tiger, on which she was also an executive producer, a film that was even nominated for the Oscars and the BAFTA Awards.

She is currently working on the series Citadel, an action project, alongside Eternals star Richard Madden. She launched her memoir, haircare brand, and a restaurant in New York last year. Among the other highlights of last year for her, was the launch of multiple endeavours.