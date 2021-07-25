Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sells Two Apartments Worth 7 Crore In Mumbai Suburbs; Read More

Priyanka Chopra Jonas currently resides in the US with her husband Nick Jonas. She has made some major changes in her real estate portfolio in India. The actor has reportedly sold two of her apartments in Andheri for a whopping amount of Rs 7 crore. Additionally, the actor has also leased a second-floor office property located in Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara in Andheri West.

Priyanka Chopra sells her apartments in Mumbai

As per a report by Money Control, actor Priyanka Chopra has sold her apartments located in Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri (W) for Rs 7 crore, in March this year. Chopra has also leased office space at Andheri for Rs 2.11 lakh a month in June. The actor currently resides in a $20 million mansion at Encino, Los Angeles, California with her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra cheers on for Team India

Taking to her Instagram, Chopra shared a picture of herself watching the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The actor also shared pictures of Team India and the logo of Tokyo Olympics 2020. While sharing the pictures she wrote "I’m sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympic Games happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is sombre, yet the moment feels nostalgic. We all know the games are unlike anything we’ve experienced before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their countries." She also wrote that she gave an extra loud cheer for Mary Kom and wrote "All the very best to the Refugee Olympic Team… I’m cheering for you!! Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world. Best of luck #TeamIndia! I’m cheering for each and every one of you! P.S. @mcmary.kom, gave an extra loud cheer for you."

Priyanka Chopra at Wimbledon 2021

Priyanka Chopra made everyone's heads turn as she attended the women's final at Wimbledon 2021 with Natasha Poonawalla. Pictures of Priyanka from the event soon became a trending topic on social media. Chopra took to her Instagram and shared pictures from Wimbledon and wrote "An amazing weekend at @wimbledon. Congratulations to @ashbarty and @djokernole on your incredible matches and victories. And a special thank you to the Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and @ralphlauren for having me as your guest.⁣"

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

