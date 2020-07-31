Priyanka Chopra Shares Poolside Selfie Giving Major Summer Vibes To Fans

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram to share a glammed-up selfie. The actor is seen relaxing near the poolside. Priyanka Chopra is spotted donning a black polka-dot print jacket.

The actor is seen all glammed up with a messy hair look and pink lip colour. Not to miss the big silver-framed sunglasses and lilac nail colour that made her look even more stunning. Priyanka Chopra posted the picture with the caption, “When I met you in the summer... â˜€ï¸”. Fans in a huge number praised Priyanka's picture by dropping beautiful compliments.

Priyanka Chopra on her favourite dish made by hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently talked about her favourite dishes and one particular dish that Nick Jonas cooks very well, in an interview with a media outlet. Priyanka mentioned that she loves Nick Jonas' tuna sandwiches. She talked about how the singer made the best tuna sandwiches and how she couldn't resist them.

Priyanka also confessed that she didn't really like cooking a lot and it was a skill that she really didn't take to. But the star also told the portal a little secret that she loved avocado egg sandwiches with pickles and chilli on them.

Talking about being in lockdown, Priyanka mentioned that it was a good time for creative people as they could essentially create something and sell that online till the world gets back to normal. For now, the actor mentioned she was trying to learn an instrument but was confused at what instrument it could be.

Priyanka then talked about how she woke each morning filled with gratitude and was very thankful. The actor mentioned how she always took time out to count her blessing and also that she was aware of how privileged she was to be able to practice social distance and mentioned all the situations and places where people really weren't able to do so.

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra has some interesting projects in the pipeline, from the fourth installment of Matrix series titled Matrix 4 to OTT release The White Tiger. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in The White Tiger. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's popular novel under the same title.

