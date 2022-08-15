Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of 'perfect Sunday' With Daughter Malti Marie; See Post

Much loved couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently reaping the joys of parenthood. The duo welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California. To note, Malti's journey in the hospital was not smooth as the little one had to spend 100 days in the NICU.

Ever since the couple welcomed their newborn home, they have been actively treating fans with adorable glimpses of the baby. Malti has now become an integral part of Nick and Priyanka's social media timeline. Although the couple has not unveiled the baby's face yet, they do share partial glimpses of Malti. Keeping up with the trajectory, recently Priyanka took to her social media handle to give fans a sneak peek into her 'perfect sunday' with Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of Malti Marie

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra headed to her Instagram stories and shared three pictures featuring Malti Marie. In the first story, the little munchkin is seen reading a storybook while resting on a pink pillow. Malti is seen donning an adorable turquoise blue printed skirt-top and a pink hairband. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Sundays are for reading!"

The next story saw Malti sleeping on a mattress with three dogs sitting by her side. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "All my babies. Perfect Sunday." In the third story, we can see Malti donning a white t-shirt with her pet dog's picture imprinted on it.

Take a look :

Priyanka Chopra shares the premature birth journey of her daughter Malti

Earlier on the occasion of Mother's Day, the Quantico star shared a glimpse of her baby daughter for the first time. Along with the sweet picture, Priyanka Chopra shed light on the little one's journey in the hospital. She wrote-

"On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now..."

Take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra