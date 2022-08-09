Nick Jonas Performs Event At LA Hospital Where Daughter Malti Marie Was Born; Watch

Nick Jonas recently performed at the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This is the same hospital where Nick and Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie Jonas was born and spent 100 days in the NICU. The 29-year-old was joined by Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Champion Andrew Whitworth, who was honoured at the event.

According to Just Jarred, during his performance, the Runaway crooner also gave a shoutout to the research hospital as he said, "Cedars-Sinai’s support is unmatched and the care that they give families and the support system…it just means a lot to those of us that have lived through some challenging moments to know that there are people who care and who show up and do great work."

Nick further added, "Thank you to all of you, appreciate it. When they asked me to come to play after being there for three and a half months, you know I said yes right away; this is the least I can do."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced that they are blessed with a baby girl earlier this year. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy and even opened up about how challenging the phase was for them while their little munchkin was admitted to the NICU for over 100 days. Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick wrote, "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home."

Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actor celebrated her 40th birthday where she gave a glimpse of her daughter as the day also marked Malti's 6-month birthday. The picture saw Nick Jonas holding a cake in his hand, while Priyanka held their daughter in her arms. Though the couple didn't reveal their daughter's face, the little one looked adorable in a pink and white-coloured frock teamed up with a hairband. Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@nickjonas