Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos From London; Says 'last Few Days'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying her time in London as she shoots for her upcoming show Citadel. The actor had been giving fans a peek into her time in London. Chopra recently took to her Instagram and shared a photo dump of her last few days in London. The photos included the White Tiger actor enjoying Marshmello's and some quality time with her dogs.

Priyanka Chopra's London photo dump

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram recently featured a photo dump highlighting her last few days in London. The photos included the actor enjoying roasted marshmallows with her friends and cuddling with her dogs including Diana. While sharing the photos she wrote "Photo dump #london summer#in between shots #last few days #3 pretty best friends #puppy love."

Fans were all hearts for Priyanka's post as they left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Team India at Olympics

Taking to her Instagram, Chopra shared a picture of herself watching the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The actor also shared pictures of Team India and the logo of Tokyo Olympics 2020. While sharing the pictures she wrote "I’m sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympic Games happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is sombre, yet the moment feels nostalgic. We all know the games are unlike anything we’ve experienced before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their countries." She also wrote that she gave an extra loud cheer for Mary Kom and wrote "All the very best to the Refugee Olympic Team… I’m cheering for you!! Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world. Best of luck #TeamIndia! I’m cheering for each and every one of you! P.S. @mcmary.kom gave an extra loud cheer for you."

Priyanka Chopra celebrates three year engagement anniversary with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a photo cosy photo with her husband Nick Jonas. The actor shared the photo to commemorate three years engagement anniversary with Nick Jonas. The photo also featured Chopra's huge diamond engagement ring. While sharing the photo she wrote "My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you."

