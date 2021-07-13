Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Picture With Brother Siddharth Chopra On His Birthday

Priyanka Chopra is very attached to her brother and mother, as can be seen on her Instagram profile. The actor has often taken it upon herself to celebrate the birthdays of her loved ones in unique ways. A few weeks ago, on her visit to the USA, she threw a birthday party for her mother. The Quantico actor recently went down memory lane to wish her brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday. She also shared the birthday surprise that she had planned for Siddharth.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates her brother's birthday

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with her brother. The Sky Is Pink actor posted a childhood picture with her brother Siddharth in which the two of them were seen enjoying themselves amidst ocean waves. Priyanka Chopra, the elder sister, was holding her brother as the ocean waves hit them. Priya shared a mother picture of her mother and brother standing on the side of a food truck. A board was also standing on their side, on which her mother Madhu Chopra was resting her hand. The board read, "Deares Sid, Happy Birthday!! We know there is not much you love here than food. We love you.". The board was signed as "Nick + Didi" as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised Siddharth Chopra. In the caption, the Baywatch actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you 🥳 wishing u so much joy and laughter @siddharthchopra89".

Priyanka Chopra wishes her mother-in-law on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra's brother and mother-in-law share the same birthday. The actor took to her Instagram to share two pictures with her mother-in-law Denise Miller Jonas. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday @Mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life ❤️ Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together!". The first photo had Priyanka Chopra posing with Denise Jonas. The other one saw the two of them in a fun pose.

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting in the UK. She has several projects in her pipeline, including Citadel, Matrix 4, and a show with Mindy Kaling. She has already wrapped up the shoot for Text For You.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.