Priyanka Chopra Shares What's Non-negotiable For Her: Can't Work With...

Priyanka Chopra, who has been gearing up for the release of the upcoming spy series Citadel, made an honest confession about her work choices. During a press event in Mumbai, Priyanka said that there are a few things that are non-negotiable for her when it comes to signing a project. She said that she cannot work with someone she does not like.

The Love Again actress explained the reason behind this and said, "It is really non-negotiable for me. I have to admire, look up to the people I work with, like the people that I'm surrounded with. I've been doing this for a very long time and I want to be excited about going to work."

Priyanka Chopra further said that whenever she met people she was going to work with, she preferred taking notes in little pads. She further said that this is how she evolved. Speaking about the show, the Citadel actress said that the show will feature her doing action.

The Baywatch star further disclosed that the action sequences in the show are infused with storytelling and drama. She also said, "We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them." Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree along with Richard Madden.

About Citadel

Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra is a spy drama show, produced by Joe and Anthony Russo. The plot of the show will revolve around two spy agents, Mason Kane (Richard) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka). However, things get difficult as their memories get wiped out. They team up to defeat Manticore while dealing with their personal issues. The web series will be release on OTT on April 28 and will have six episodes in season 1.