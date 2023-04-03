Priyanka Chopra Has THIS Message For Indian Citadel Stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her upcoming show, Citadel, with Richard Madden. They recently arrived in Mumbai for a press conference for the upcoming Prime Video show. The Citadel stars looked stunning at the press conference and answered crucial questions about them.

During their interaction with the media, Priyanka Chopra also shared a piece of advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will be starring in the Indian adaptation of the action series. When Priyanka Chopra was asked about what she had to tell to Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will appear in the Indian installment of Citadel, the actor in her reply, praised both the actors, saying that they are extremely talented actors, who already have a tremendous deal of perseverance for the roles.

Priyanka also revealed that she had previously spoken with Varun at the NMACC gala, where he expressed his excitement for the upcoming series. Citadel India is currently being directed by the duo Raj and DK, who have created the likes of The Family Man.

Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden's chemistry wins Internet

A clip of their Citadel press conference is currently picking up on social media. In the clip, Richard Madden wore a blue suit, a black T-shirt and a pair of white sneakers. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, wore a golden dress with a black bow tied over her dress, and black shoes to complete her look. The couple posed together for the shutterbugs present at the event in Mumbai.

🎥 Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the press conference of #Citadel! pic.twitter.com/QDxtTo8X97 — Richard Madden News (@richardmupdates) April 3, 2023

Recently, a new trailer for Citadel was released which showed Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden conversing while action-filled scenes from the series gave an overview of what to expect. The show will also star actor Stanley Tucci, who is popular for his roles in films such as Margin Call and Captain America: The First Avenger. A Hindi trailer was also posted later on the Dil Dhadakne Do actor's Instagram page.

More on Citadel

Citadel is slated for a release on April 28, 2023. Along with Chopra, Madden and Tucci, the six-episode series also features stars Ashleigh Cummings, Lesley Manville, Roland Moller, Osy Ikhile and Caoilinn Springall. The show has already received a renewal for its second season, as the first season is set to uncover the larger world behind the series.

The show comes from executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed highly successful titles such as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Moreover, an Indian installment of Citadel is in the works and features actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.