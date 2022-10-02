Priyanka Chopra Sheds Light On Key Takeaways From Her Interaction With Kamala Harris; Read

Priyanka Chopra visited the White House recently to interact with US Vice President Kamala Harris on a number of pressing issues like abortion laws, pay parity, voting rights, and more. The actor, who moderated a session at Washington's Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum, dropped a post on social media shedding light on the key takeaways from her discussion with the Vice President.

Priyanka spoke about the 'power of women', and how they've emerged stronger despite being silenced and shunned for a long time. Priyanka also stressed the need for 'stability and progress' following the challenges humankind has faced in the last two years.

Priyanka Chopra shares key takeaways

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 2, Priyanka shared a series of pictures and videos from the session and wrote, "Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We’ve been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key takeaway from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night."

She further spoke about the importance of voting, especially for women, in order to ensure that their rights are being taken care of. "While I don’t vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan," Chopra added.

On the work front, Priyanka has projects like the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, films like Ending Things, Jee Le Zaraa and It’s All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)