Priyanka Chopra Showers Sis-in-law Danielle Jonas With Love As She Visits Her Restaurant

Ahead of Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona's opening on March 26, 2021, the luxury Indian eatery in New York was graced with the presence of the actor's sister-in-law and Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle Jonas. On March 24, Danielle paid a visit to Sona with her beloved husband Kevin and sister Dina Deleasa-Gonsar to relish some Indian delicacies at the newly-opened restaurant. Soon after she posted pictures of herself spending we-time with her family members at PeeCee's restaurant, The White Tiger actor showered her with immense love.

Here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted to Danielle's outing with family at her restaurant

Ever since Priyanka Chopra announced opening her first-ever Indian restaurant, Sona, in New York, there has been a lot of buzz around the eatery among fans on social media. The restaurant finally opened for everyone on Friday, March 26. However, ahead of its official opening, Sona exclusively catered to some VIP guests, including Priyanka's brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and sister-in-law Danielle Jonas.

Danielle took to her Instagram handle to share a photograph of herself with sister Dina as they posed for the camera with a glass of cocktail and some scrumptious Indian delicacies. For her dinner date, Danielle sported a sleeveless white top with high-waisted buff pants while her sister donned a black outfit. Sharing a picture of the cocktail glass, she wrote, "Had a great time at @Sonanewyork. Congratulations Pri!!". The 34-year-old also shared a family photograph with Sona's chef Maneesh on her IG Stories and wrote: "Thank you Maneesh for being a great host".

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to repost her photo and lavish her sister-in-law with love. Reposting Dina's IG story, the We Can Be Heroes star wrote, "Thank you @dishitgirldina! So glad u and @daniellejonas had fun at @sonanewyork". Later, Priyanka also reposted Danielle's IG story and gushed, "Loved it!".

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story below:

On March 6, while announcing the opening of her Indian restaurant, Priyanka had shared a picture on her Instagram account along with a caption that read, "I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with." She also shared a couple of pictures from a puja ceremony that took place in September 2019.

Promo Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

