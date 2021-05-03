Priyanka Chopra Shows 'ravaging Effects Of COVID', Says 'Our Contribution Will Save Lives'

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra, who recently started a fundraiser campaign to help India fight against the deadly virus, took to Instagram and shared a video while showing the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India and how people are battling it every second. She even highlighted the shortage of healthcare resources like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and more. Pledging to help the country in these tough times, Priyanka urged people to contribute their bit and make a difference by saving a life.

Priyanka Chopra highlights India's battle against COVID

The video showed the devastating visuals of people dying in hospitals due to the virus and how many were seen standing in long queues to lay rest to their loved ones at the cremation sites. Not just this, there were visuals from several states of India that showed people struggling to find resources to help their family members. While captioning the post, Priyanka wrote, “The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save life.”

Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas earlier in a video urged fans to come forward and donate funds to help India in the fight against COVID-19. The video begins with Priyanka giving a brief about the pandemic and how it has created havoc across the globe and especially in a country like India. The two stars collectively requested people to step out and donate liberally towards their fundraiser as the healthcare system across India is at a "breaking point". Nick also revealed the contributions will go towards creating physical infrastructure, medical equipment, and vaccination support. Priyanka said: "Unless everyone is safe, no one is safe." The couple then ended it, saying: "Together for India."

COVID-19 tally in India

The daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on May 3 showed. While the country recorded 4,01,993 new cases on May 1, it had registered 3,92,488 cases on May 2.

(Image credit: priyankachopra/ Instagram)