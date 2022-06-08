Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Ruffled Monochrome Gown During Latest Paris Outing

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who recently jetted off to Paris for an event has been increasing the fashion quotient with her spectacular looks. A day after she mesmerised her fans in a breathtaking golden shimmer gown with a plunging neckline, the actor grabbed attention in another stunning look on Day 2.

Priyanka Chopra along with other Hollywood icons, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa is currently in Paris for the endorsement of a luxury jewellery brand. The trio attended the launch of Bulgari's latest collection - 'Eden the Garden of Wonders'. Post the launch, the three stars were seen bonding in pictures of the event surfacing on social media.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a monochrome ruffled gown during Paris outing

On the second day, the mother of one, left hearts to flutter in a ruffle-detailed strap-patterned dress and blew kisses at her fans on the way to her car. She teamed the outfit with ornate jewellery studded with green gems for the big event.

The Sky is Pink star was seen wearing an outfit by London-based designer Robert Wun who took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of her stunning outfit. Law Roach who styled her also shared a video of her posing upon her arrival at the event. Actor Jameela Jamil was among those who reacted to the post. She wrote, "I gasped," adding a red heart emoji.

On reaching Paris, the actor had uploaded a video on her Instagram story while updating fans about visiting the country for something exciting. Later, she shared pictures from the launch of Bulgari's new collection.

Meanwhile, as Priyanka Chopra has been busy with her commitments in Paris, her singer husband Nick has been shooting for his new reality show, Dancing With Myself where he is a judge alongside Shakira and Liza Koshy. On the professional front, the Quantico star has been rigorously shooting for her upcoming spy thriller web series Citadel in Europe. She is set to take up the role of a spy alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming series. Apart from this, she also has the romantic drama It's All Coming Back to Me, and the action film Ending Things in her kitty. She will also be seen in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.



IMAGE: Instagram/jerryxmimi