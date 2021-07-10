Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White As She Visits Her Restaurant 'Sona' In New York

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself from her restaurant Sona. The actress a few months back opened a venture, that was an Indian restaurant in New York city named Sona. The actress was seen enjoying drinks and snapped pictures with the menu at her restaurant.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in white

In the photos, the White Tiger actress was seen wearing a white slip dress with golden coloured high heels. The actress had her hair up in a bun with bold red lips. While sharing the pictures Priyanka in her caption wrote "Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork."

Nick Jonas, friends and fans react to Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas was all hearts as he left heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section. Fellow actress Ileana D'cruz also reacted to Piggy Chop's post and left fire emoticons in the comment section. Most of the fans commented on the actress's beauty and left heart emojis in the comment section.

Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on 7th July at the age of 98. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to express her grief over the veteran actor's demise. Priyanka in her caption wrote that were very few lucky people who got the opportunity to meet Dlio Kumar Saab, and she was one of them. The actress further wrote that Kumar's contribution to the art was irreplaceable and invaluable. Priyanka's caption read.

"हक़ हमेशा सर झुका के नहीं... सर उठा के मांगा जाता है|" - सौदागर यूसुफ साहब ने ज़िन्दगी सर उठा के जी है| उनसे मिलने का मौका बहुत कम लोगों को मिला था, लेकिन उनमे से एक खुशनसीब मैं हूँ| जबसे मैंने सायरा जी और यूसुफ साहब को जाना है मुझे उनसे सिर्फ और सिर्फ प्यार और दुआऐं मिली है| उनसे मिलना, कुछ हलकी बातें करना, मैं अपनी ज़िन्दगी के कुछ सबसे हसीन पलों में गिनती हूँ|

Yusuf Saab's contribution to the Arts is invaluable and irreplaceable. Today the curtains have come down on one of India’s greatest. An end of an era. My condolences to Saira ma’am and the family. Rest in peace.

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

