Priyanka Chopra To Host Global Citizen Festival Again; Jonas Brothers & More To Perform

Actor Priyanka Chopra hosted the Global Citizen Festival last year in Paris and kept sharing glimpses of her on social media while leaving their fans thrilled with unseen moments from the event. After one year, as the actor is all set to host the event again, she recently dropped delightful pictures of herself as the host of the festival. She even revealed the list of performers who will be setting the stage on fire this year.

Priyanka Chopra turns host for Global Citizen Festival again

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos of her as the host of the Global Citizen Festival. The photos showcased the actor and Global Citizen Ambassador addressing the audience with the former sporting a classy floral outfit. The photos also depicted how the Jonas Brothers, Metallica, Charlie Puth, Maneskin, Mariah Carey Mickey Guyton, and Rosalia will be setting the stage ablaze with their performances.

In the caption, she penned a note while going down memory lane and stating how she had the honour to join activists and influential leaders on the Global Citizen stage in New York in 2016 and 2017, in 2021 in Paris, and now once again in 2022 at Global Citizen Festival NYC. Adding to it, she even addressed the impact they can make when they come together and take action to end extreme poverty and mentioned how global citizens all around the world had over 30.4 million actions to support this mission. While signing off, she invited everyone to join her on September 24 in Central Park.

The caption read, “It’s almost been 10 years since the first time @glblctzn brought the world together in NYC’s Central Park for #GlobalCitizenFestival. Since then, I’ve had the honor to join activists and influential leaders on the Global Citizen stage in New York in 2016 and 2017, in 2021 in Paris, and now once again for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival: NYC! As a Global Citizen Ambassador, I’ve seen firsthand the impact we can make when we come together and take action to end extreme poverty. Global Citizens all around the world have taken over 30.4 million actions to support this mission, and those actions have impacted 1.15 billion lives worldwide. But this work is more urgent now than ever. Take action NOW for girls, for the planet, and to end poverty, and join me on Sept. 24 in Central Park!” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra