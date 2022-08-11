Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their time in their LA home with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The two, who never fail to give away major couple goals, are also doting parents to their six-month-old. As Priyanka Chopra often shares beautiful pictures of her daughter with her millions of fans, she recently gave Malti Marie a "Desi" look on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have not revealed their daughter's face yet. However, they make sure to give a glimpse of their family time. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra recently gave a sneak peek into her daughter's outfit. Malti Marie looked all things adorable in a cute white coloured t-shirt that read "desi Girl."

Earlier this week, the Quantico star shared a glimpse of her and Nick Jonas' outing with their daughter. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a polaroid picture of her family. In the picture, Nick and Priyanka could be seen holding their daughter in their arms while they sat in a pool. Priyanka made sure to cover her daughter's face with a white heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash

Meanwhile, the Matrix: Resurrections star rang into her 40th birthday on July 18, 2022. The actor celebrated her special day with her friends and family in Mexico. She shared several pictures from her birthday bash that was filled with fine dining, fireworks, and glam. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also celebrated the six-month birthday of their beloved daughter on the occasion.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka penned that she is nothing but grateful for the love that she received on her special day. She wrote, "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)." She revealed her birthday bash was planned by her husband and thanked him. She further added, "I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world.

Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra